Anthropic posts nearly $17B revenue, $23.3B loss before Thanksgiving IPO
AI company Anthropic just pulled in nearly $17 billion in revenue last quarter, a massive 12-fold jump from last year.
But even with all that cash coming in, it still posted a $23.3 billion net loss, thanks to soaring costs.
All eyes are now on its upcoming IPO, which is set to drop before Thanksgiving.
Anthropic eyes $1.4T-$1.75T valuation, $895B commitments
Anthropic is aiming for a sky-high investors' estimate of a fair valuation has shifted to around $1.4 trillion to $1.5 trillion, with a valuation closer to $1.75 trillion potentially achievable, when it hits Nasdaq under the symbol ANT, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley leading the charge.
The company has also commitments of $895 billion substantially related to compute and infrastructure.
With rival OpenAI delaying its own IPO, Anthropic could have a real shot at grabbing more attention in the AI race, especially as the team behind Claude AI keeps pushing boundaries.