Anthropic posts over 1,100% revenue surge to $17B, $23.3B loss

Anthropic disclosed spending commitments of nearly $895 billion into computing infrastructure to keep up with rivals like OpenAI and low-cost Chinese models.

Their operational loss hit $567 million thanks to all that tech investment.

Now, they're aiming to raise about $100 billion in their IPO for a potential $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion valuation.

With a roughly 400-page IPO filing, more than 90 pages of which were devoted to risks, all eyes are on whether Anthropic can boost confidence in the AI industry as giants like Meta and Alphabet chase big funding too.