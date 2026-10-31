Anthropic pre IPO crypto contracts trade on Hyperliquid with leverage
Business
Even before Anthropic officially hits the stock market, traders are using crypto contracts on the Hyperliquid exchange to make bets on its future.
These contracts (called ANTH and ANT) let people speculate on Anthropic's value and stock price, respectively, without actually owning any shares.
The ANT contract, tied to Class A stock, saw a quick 20% drop after launch and offers up to 10-to-1 leverage.
US users geoblocked before Anthropic IPO
Hyperliquid runs as a decentralized, noncustodial exchange where trades happen right on the blockchain.
But if you're in the US you're out of luck for now; Americans can't join this pre-IPO action due to geoblocking.
Anthropic is expected to go public November 20, so all eyes are on what happens next.