Anthropic pre IPO crypto contracts trade on Hyperliquid with leverage

Even before Anthropic officially hits the stock market, traders are using crypto contracts on the Hyperliquid exchange to make bets on its future.

These contracts (called ANTH and ANT) let people speculate on Anthropic's value and stock price, respectively, without actually owning any shares.

The ANT contract, tied to Class A stock, saw a quick 20% drop after launch and offers up to 10-to-1 leverage.