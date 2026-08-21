Anthropic preparing public filing for mega IPO by August 2026
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is preparing to file publicly for a potential mega-IPO as soon as the end of August 2026.
Their goal? To match or even beat SpaceX's record-setting first-time share sale.
With big names like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on board, this could be one of the largest US tech IPOs ever.
Anthropic Q2 revenue tops $11.5 billion
Anthropic's growth has been wild: revenue shot up from $787 million in Q2 2025 to preliminary second quarter revenue of more than $11.5 billion in Q2 2026.
But building advanced AI isn't cheap; losses soared from $8.3 billion in 2024 to nearly $42 billion last year.
To help cover costs, Anthropic struck a multi-billion-dollar computing deal with SpaceX and is aiming to beat OpenAI to the stock market, possibly making 2026 a huge year for tech IPOs.