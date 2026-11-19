Anthropic prices IPO at $83 and could raise $81.3 billion
Nasdaq-100 futures jumped 2.1% today after AI company Anthropic set its IPO price at $83 a share, higher than anyone expected.
By expanding its offering to nearly 980 million shares, Anthropic could raise around $81.3 billion, which would surpass SpaceX's record offering in June.
Dow and S&P 500 futures climb
Tech optimism lifted other indexes too: Dow futures rose 0.6%, and S&P 500 futures climbed 1.2%.
Oil prices nudged up amid global tensions.
Investors are also watching for fresh data on retail earnings (think Walmart), jobless claims, and manufacturing activity, all of which could shake things up this week.
President Trump at APEC in Shenzhen
Meanwhile, President Trump is at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, where talks about chip export controls and tariffs with world leaders remain key areas of focus during Trump's visit.