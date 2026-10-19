Anthropic puts 5% of its shares into public benefit fund

The fund would initially receive 5% of Anthropic's shares, with the board potentially adding another 2% for every 50% increase in the company's value above an undisclosed baseline.

Anthropic has already committed $200 million to study the effects of AI. However, the company believes that "given the pace of AI progress, bolder approaches may be needed."

The fund will be set up as a wholly-owned limited liability company (LLC) instead of a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit or other format.