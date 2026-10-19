Anthropic puts 5% of shares into new public benefit fund
Business
Anthropic is putting 5% of its shares into a new public benefit fund to help support nonprofits and projects for societal good.
Anthropic fund could increase to 7%
If Anthropic's value jumps by 50%, the fund's share could increase to 7%. This follows its recent $200 million investment into studying how AI affects jobs.
With growing concerns about trust in the AI world, CEO Dario Amodei calls this a "crisis of trust" and says the company will soon share more details on how the fund will be run.