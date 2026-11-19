Anthropic raises $3B in Japan IPO, boosting Japan capital markets
Anthropic just pulled in $3 billion from Japanese investors with its latest IPO, pricing shares at $83, higher than expected.
Even though they sold fewer shares than planned, this is a big win for both Anthropic and Japan's capital markets, which have not seen an IPO boost like this in years.
Funds bolster Anthropic's generative AI lead
This cash injection helps Anthropic stay ahead in the fast-moving world of generative AI.
The move also highlights Japan's growing role in global tech finance (following SpaceX's similar play earlier this year), and puts Mizuho Financial Group on the map as a major dealmaker.
All eyes are now on how Anthropic will use these funds to push innovation even further.