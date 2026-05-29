Anthropic raises $65B, valuation soars to $965B, overtakes OpenAI

Major investors like Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital led the round. Amazon alone chipped in $5 billion, with tech giants Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix also joining. Plus, Anthropic rolled out its upgraded Claude Opus 4.8 model as part of this milestone.

Delhi HC orders Google pay ₹30L

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court ordered Google to pay 30 lakh rupees in damages for using Hindware's trademarked keywords in ads.

The court said Google was actively involved through its ad tools: this could mean stricter rules for digital advertising soon.