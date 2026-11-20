Anthropic raises $81.3B in IPO, signals need for compute
AI startup Anthropic just went public on November 19, raising a jaw-dropping $81.3 billion, even as most tech stocks are having a rough time.
But going big means they'll need serious computing power to keep building their AI models and stay ahead.
Anthropic $900B infrastructure plan faces hurdles
Anthropic has mapped out a massive $900 billion plan for new infrastructure by 2045, but there are some bumps along the way, like missed deadlines and financing hurdles.
Still, their partnerships with Amazon and Google should help keep things moving.
Analysts say locking in long-term resources is key if Anthropic wants to keep growing fast in the competitive AI world.