Anthropic raises $81B in record Nasdaq IPO, pledges safer AI
Anthropic just made a huge splash on Nasdaq, raising $81 billion in its record-breaking IPO.
Co-founders (and siblings) Dario and Daniela Amodei say this isn't just about the money; it's about doubling down on safe, ethical AI.
They see big potential for AI to help in fields like medicine, but stress that keeping things safe is an ongoing job.
Amodei siblings stress safety, public input
Dario admits, "The most difficult safety work lies ahead," showing they're aware of the real challenges with powerful tech.
Daniela wants everyone, including the public, to have a say in where AI goes next.
Their message? Building responsible AI isn't just possible; it should be the standard for the whole industry.