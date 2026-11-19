Anthropic raises around $79.4B in record IPO, sells 956 million shares
Anthropic, the AI startup everyone's been buzzing about, just pulled off a record-breaking IPO, raising around $79.4 billion by selling more than 956 million shares at $83 each.
This even tops SpaceX's earlier record from this year.
Despite all the talk about an AI bubble and shaky tech stocks, investors couldn't get enough.
Anthropic among world's most valuable companies
Anthropic is only five years old, but is now one of the world's most valuable companies.
The IPO beat its own projections for both share count and price range, showing just how much excitement there still is around AI right now.
Starting today, you'll find Anthropic trading on Nasdaq under "ANT," a big moment for anyone following tech or thinking about investing in the future of AI.