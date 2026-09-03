Anthropic rebuilds ties with Trump administration after judge ruling
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is finally smoothing things over with the Trump administration.
Its big fallout started when Anthropic refused to let its AI be used for domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons, which led US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to designate it a "national-security supply-chain risk" and cut back on military contracts.
Anthropic pushed back by suing the government in March 2026, saying its rights were violated, and just last week, a judge sided with it.
Howard Lutnick: Anthropic warming despite suit
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick now says Anthropic is "back on the right side" with the Trump administration.
Plus, co-founder Tom Brown's showing up at a recent G-20 tech event hints that relations are warming up again, even though there's still another legal battle ongoing.