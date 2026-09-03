Anthropic rebuilds ties with Trump administration after judge ruling

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, is finally smoothing things over with the Trump administration.

Its big fallout started when Anthropic refused to let its AI be used for domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons, which led US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to designate it a "national-security supply-chain risk" and cut back on military contracts.

Anthropic pushed back by suing the government in March 2026, saying its rights were violated, and just last week, a judge sided with it.