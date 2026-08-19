Anthropic reportedly plans IPO to grant founders super-voting shares
Business
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is planning a move that would give its CEO Dario Amodei and co-founders super-voting shares (basically, more say in big decisions even if they don't own a ton of stock).
The company is reportedly eyeing an IPO as soon as late September, riding the wave of hype around AI companies.
Anthropic trustees to select majority board
These super-voting shares are meant to help Anthropic's founders steer the company's future after it goes public.
There's also a plan for non-shareholder trustees to pick most of the board, making sure Anthropic sticks to its long-term mission, not just chasing quick profits.
With a $96.5 billion valuation and OpenAI as a rival, all eyes are on how Anthropic handles its next big step.