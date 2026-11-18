Anthropic reportedly weighing $80 IPO amid $500B in orders
Anthropic, the AI startup launched by former OpenAI employees, is reportedly considering pricing its IPO at around $80 a share this Wednesday.
The hype is real. Investors have already put in about $500 billion in orders, with both big institutions and everyday people wanting a piece.
If demand holds up, Anthropic could see its value jump to as much as $1.6 trillion.
Anthropic to trade as ANT Thursday
Shares will start trading on Nasdaq under the symbol ANT this Thursday.
Anthropic has been growing fast, reaching $17 billion in revenue last quarter thanks to its Claude chatbot.
Big names like Google and NVIDIA are also jumping in with plans to buy $26 billion worth of non-voting shares.
The company says it is focused on responsible AI and has flagged risks around how AI gets used, showing it wants to do things right as it grows.