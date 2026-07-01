Anthropic restores AI access as Zoho's Vembu says India benefits

Competition lowers costs for India's AI

Vembu highlighted that as training costs drop and more players enter the game, it's getting easier for India to catch up in AI.

The article notes that Chinese models like Zhipu's GLM-5.2 and Tulongfeng are serious challengers to American companies.

Sharing a Zoho success story, he noted how one customer cut Microsoft Office costs by 90% by threatening to switch to Zoho, proof that strong competition helps everyone.

He also gave a shoutout to projects like BharatGen at IIT Bombay, saying all this energy around AI could spark new research and make advanced tech more accessible in India.