Anthropic revenue rises 14 times to $16.3B in H1 2026

Profits made a comeback too: Anthropic went from a $1.8 billion loss to a $1.6 billion adjusted operating profit, plus it brought in $3.4 billion in free cash flow.

But it's not all smooth sailing: they've got major commitments like $269 billion for computing and another $321 billion for leases.

Even so, nearly 12,000 clients are each spending over $100,000 per year, with most of that coming from pay-as-you-go services.

Indian IT giants like TCS and Infosys are also eyeing this AI boom, focusing on smart solutions instead of heavy infrastructure, an approach experts say is perfect for this moment.