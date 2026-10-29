Anthropic revenue rises 14 times to $16.3B in H1 2026
Anthropic just pulled off a wild leap in the AI world: its revenue jumped 14 times to $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, up from last year.
This huge spike shows how quickly companies are jumping on AI tech right now.
Anthropic posts $1.6B adjusted operating profit
Profits made a comeback too: Anthropic went from a $1.8 billion loss to a $1.6 billion adjusted operating profit, plus it brought in $3.4 billion in free cash flow.
But it's not all smooth sailing: they've got major commitments like $269 billion for computing and another $321 billion for leases.
Even so, nearly 12,000 clients are each spending over $100,000 per year, with most of that coming from pay-as-you-go services.
Indian IT giants like TCS and Infosys are also eyeing this AI boom, focusing on smart solutions instead of heavy infrastructure, an approach experts say is perfect for this moment.