Anthropic's run-rate revenue has surpassed $30 billion

Anthropic's revenue run rate jumps 230% to $30B

By Mudit Dube 02:28 pm Apr 07, 202602:28 pm

What's the story

Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) research firm, has announced that its run-rate revenue has surpassed $30 billion. The figure is a huge jump from the $9 billion recorded at the end of 2025. The surge in revenue comes on the back of rising demand for Anthropic's Claude AI models. The company also announced that its high-value enterprise customers have doubled to over 1,000 in just two months.