Anthropic's revenue run rate jumps 230% to $30B
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) research firm, has announced that its run-rate revenue has surpassed $30 billion. The figure is a huge jump from the $9 billion recorded at the end of 2025. The surge in revenue comes on the back of rising demand for Anthropic's Claude AI models. The company also announced that its high-value enterprise customers have doubled to over 1,000 in just two months.
Customer expansion
Rapid growth in high-value enterprise customers
The company said the number of business clients spending over $1 million per year has doubled in less than two months. Back in February, during its Series G fundraising, Anthropic had reported 500 such customers. Now, that number has more than doubled to over 1,000. This rapid expansion of high-value enterprise customers has significantly contributed to the company's soaring run-rate revenue.
Strategic partnership
New deal with Google and Broadcom
Along with its financial growth, Anthropic has also signed a new deal with Google and Broadcom. The agreement secures multiple gigawatts of next-generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) capacity. Despite the expanded deal with Google and Broadcom, Anthropic has stuck to its multi-platform hardware strategy. The company continues to train and run Claude on a variety of AI hardware, including AWS Trainium, Google TPUs, and NVIDIA GPUs.