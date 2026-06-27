This AI firm's lowest-paid H-1B worker earns over ₹1cr
What's the story
Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, has revealed its pay scale through US visa filings. The data shows that even the company's lowest-paid H-1B worker earns a base salary of over ₹1 crore. The analysis by Business Insider looked at Anthropic's H-1B sponsorship filings for around 80 roles approved in the first two quarters of fiscal 2026.
Salary breakdown
Two roles had salaries much higher than the rest
Among the roles, two stood out with pay packages much higher than the rest. Both were for positions titled Member of Technical Staff, a broad designation at Anthropic that could mean anything from a newly hired researcher to a senior executive. One role had a base salary of $1.12 million (around ₹10.60 crore), while the other was pegged at $1.38 million (around ₹13.06 crore).
Competitive pay
Entry-level salary for largest job category
Anthropic's entry-level salary for its largest job category is $133,952, which translates to around ₹1.27 crore. This amount is considered a senior salary in most of corporate India. Other smaller departments such as legal, finance, and partnerships have their starting salaries above ₹1.7 crore. The high pay reflects the intense competition among AI labs for engineers and talent retention strategies.
Market position
Anthropic's market value and employee retention rate
Anthropic's growing market value, currently at $965 billion, gives it an edge in the talent war. Employees who joined a few years ago have seen their stock options balloon into millions on top of their base salaries. According to SignalFire, Anthropic has a higher employee retention rate than rival labs and has successfully hired researchers from Google.