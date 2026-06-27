This AI firm's lowest-paid H-1B worker earns over ₹1cr

Salary breakdown

Two roles had salaries much higher than the rest

Among the roles, two stood out with pay packages much higher than the rest. Both were for positions titled Member of Technical Staff, a broad designation at Anthropic that could mean anything from a newly hired researcher to a senior executive. One role had a base salary of $1.12 million (around ₹10.60 crore), while the other was pegged at $1.38 million (around ₹13.06 crore).