Anthropic's revenue run rate soars to $65B
What's the story
Anthropic's annualized revenue run rate has surpassed $65 billion, a massive jump from the $47 billion it reported in May and an even more impressive leap from around $9 billion at the end of 2025. The figure was shared with investors as part of regular updates, Bloomberg reported. The rapid growth is likely to boost Anthropic's plans for a public listing later this year.
Future outlook
IPO valuation and revenue projections
Anthropic is targeting a public valuation of $2 trillion or more, according to the Financial Times.
The company's 2028 revenue projections are between $190 billion and $200 billion, which will determine its IPO valuation.
The AI start-up has become an industry leader with its Claude coding agent, which has been widely adopted by developers and is generating steady enterprise revenue for the company.
Financial growth
Anthropic's IPO timeline and funding round
In May, Anthropic was valued at $965 billion after raising $65 billion in its Series H funding round. This was more than double its valuation of $380 billion in February.
The company has filed confidential paperwork for an IPO, and is expected to hit the public markets ahead of rival OpenAI, possibly as soon as this fall.