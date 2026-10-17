Anthropic says AI agents now work 6 times human hours
Business
Anthropic says its AI agents are now working six times as many hours as their human handlers, which has led to a big drop in junior hires:
Junior tech roles fell from 27% to just 9% between May 2025 and May 2026.
The company is shifting focus, asking employees to manage and work alongside multiple AI tools instead of doing routine tasks themselves.
Oracle and Amazon invest in AI
AI isn't just shaking things up at Anthropic: Other tech giants like Oracle and Amazon are investing too, and have laid off thousands of workers as they invest more in AI.
With AIs handling more day-to-day tasks (even simple stuff like writing greetings), there's growing debate about what jobs will be left for people in the future.