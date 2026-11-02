Anthropic seeks $100B IPO and $1.5T valuation, India excluded

Anthropic, a major AI player, is gearing up for a huge IPO, aiming to raise $100 billion and hit a $1.5 trillion valuation.

But here's the snag: India's wealthy crowd is missing out on this hot ticket, as India is not included in the international portion of the offering, which includes Australia, Canada, certain member states of the European Economic Area, Japan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, and access outside major American and European markets is expected to be extremely limited.