Anthropic seeks larger IPO after $500 billion in investor interest
Anthropic, the AI lab behind the Claude models, is looking to boost its IPO size after seeing massive interest: think $400 billion from big investors and another $100 billion from everyday folks.
With all this hype, Anthropic might set its share price above $80 when markets close today (November 18, 2026).
Big tech backs Anthropic offering
Originally aiming to raise about $64.35 billion by selling 825 million shares between $70 and $78 each, Anthropic's offering has seen stronger demand than Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Tech giants like Amazon and Google hold stakes worth over $100 billion, while Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AMD have chipped in a combined $26 billion for this round.
Despite some bumps in the tech world lately, Anthropic is doubling down on its place as an AI leader.