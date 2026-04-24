Anthropic seeks London data center executive to expand European capacity
Anthropic, the San Francisco AI company, is looking for a top executive in London to help boost its data center game across Europe.
The new hire will focus on expanding tech capacity not just in big cities like London and Frankfurt, but also in places like the Nordics where energy is cheaper, a smart move as Anthropic pushes next-generation AI beyond the US.
Anthropic commits over $100B to AWS
This isn't just about one job: Anthropic plans to add more than 100 roles across Europe and named Guillaume Princen as head of EMEA in April 2025.
They are also committing over $100 billion to Amazon Web Services and expanding a major compute agreement with Broadcom to build out their infrastructure, keeping pace with rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft.
If you're watching where AI is headed, this is a big step for Anthropic's global ambitions.