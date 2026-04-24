Anthropic seeks London data center executive to expand European capacity

Anthropic commits over $100B to AWS

This isn't just about one job: Anthropic plans to add more than 100 roles across Europe and named Guillaume Princen as head of EMEA in April 2025.

They are also committing over $100 billion to Amazon Web Services and expanding a major compute agreement with Broadcom to build out their infrastructure, keeping pace with rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft.

If you're watching where AI is headed, this is a big step for Anthropic's global ambitions.