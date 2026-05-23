Anthropic poised to become the world's most valuable AI start-up

Anthropic , an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, is on the verge of raising over $30 billion in its latest funding round. The investment will push the company's valuation to over $900 billion, making it the most valuable AI start-up in the world, as soon as next week, according to Bloomberg. Sequoia Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Altimeter Capital, and Greenoaks Capital Partners are expected to co-lead this financing round.

Investor participation Investors pour in billions as demand for AI surge The investment firms are expected to invest around $2 billion each in the funding round. Other existing investors, such as Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and General Catalyst, are also expected to participate. The total investment is already exceeding the $30 billion target set by Anthropic. The rapid formation of this large round indicates strong investor demand for the Claude maker, a reference to Anthropic's AI product.

Financial growth Anthropic on track for 1st profitable quarter Anthropic expects to post $10.9 billion in revenue for Q2, more than doubling from the previous quarter as demand for its AI software surges. The company is also on track for its first profitable quarter. It has told investors that its annualized run rate revenue will exceed $50 billion by the end of next month, a significant jump from last year's run rate of $4 billion in July.

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Growth trajectory Deals to boost computing capacity signed with SpaceX, Akamai During a recent conference, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei revealed that the firm has witnessed "80x growth" in annualized revenue and usage in Q1 this year. He said the start-up is "working as quickly as possible" to secure more computing resources to support its services. The company has signed nearly $45 billion deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX and a $1.8 billion agreement with Akamai Technologies Inc. to boost its computing capacity.

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