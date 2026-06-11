Anthropic sets up $200 million fund to study automation's workforce effects
Business
Anthropic, an AI company, just set up a $200 million fund to figure out how automation might shake up jobs and the economy.
Their goal? To understand what's coming and help address workforce disruption as AI grows.
They're also pushing for universal basic income (UBI) and tighter rules on AI, hoping these steps will keep things fair.
Anthropic fund backs research and policy
The fund will back research, strategy development, and team-ups with policymakers and economists.
Anthropic wants to make sure AI is rolled out ethically, and that everyone gets a fair share of its benefits.
By calling for UBI and stricter regulations worldwide, they're encouraging governments to support those impacted by automation and help society adjust smoothly.