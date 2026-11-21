Anthropic's massive more than $100 billion initial public offering (IPO) in the IPO and concurrent share sale is under fire for how shares were handed out: over half went to existing investors and big firms like Citadel, leaving new players on the sidelines.

Things got messier when Anthropic allowed some current and former employees to sell their shares right away, which likely added downward pressure on the company's stock.

Now, investors are questioning the company's long-term plan.