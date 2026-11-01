Even though tech earnings are looking up, a lot of big companies are still seeing their share prices fall.

Reuters found that 37 out of 86 Nasdaq-100 firms dropped in value despite better forecasts: NVIDIA lost 25%, and others like Marvell Technology and Lumentum also slid.

CoreWeave brought in more revenue but still reported a huge loss, showing just how expensive it is to keep up in the fast-moving AI race.