Anthropic shares fall to $80.50 below IPO, investors question profitability
Anthropic, a big name in the AI world, just saw its stock dip to $80.50, falling below its IPO price of $83 and well under where it started trading on November 19.
This drop has investors questioning if AI companies like Anthropic can really back up their sky-high valuations with steady profits.
Nasdaq-100 firms fell despite forecasts
Even though tech earnings are looking up, a lot of big companies are still seeing their share prices fall.
Reuters found that 37 out of 86 Nasdaq-100 firms dropped in value despite better forecasts: NVIDIA lost 25%, and others like Marvell Technology and Lumentum also slid.
CoreWeave brought in more revenue but still reported a huge loss, showing just how expensive it is to keep up in the fast-moving AI race.