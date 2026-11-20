After leaving OpenAI in 2020 over concerns about AI's future, Dario and Daniela started Anthropic with a focus on safe and ethical AI.

Their Claude family of AI models is designed to be reliable, responsible, and aligned with human values.

Each sibling's stake is worth around $23 billion, and impressively, the seven co-founders have pledged to donate 80% of their Anthropic shareholdings to philanthropic causes.

Anthropic is quickly becoming an AI powerhouse with its eyes set on positive impact.