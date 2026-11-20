Anthropic shares jump 34% on Nasdaq debut to $2tn valuation
Anthropic, the AI startup launched by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, just made a huge splash on Nasdaq.
Its shares jumped 34% above the IPO price on day one, opening at a valuation that reached around $2 trillion on a fully diluted basis at the opening price of $111.50.
That puts Anthropic among the world's most valuable tech companies right out of the gate.
Anthropic co-founders pledge 80% to charity
After leaving OpenAI in 2020 over concerns about AI's future, Dario and Daniela started Anthropic with a focus on safe and ethical AI.
Their Claude family of AI models is designed to be reliable, responsible, and aligned with human values.
Each sibling's stake is worth around $23 billion, and impressively, the seven co-founders have pledged to donate 80% of their Anthropic shareholdings to philanthropic causes.
Anthropic is quickly becoming an AI powerhouse with its eyes set on positive impact.