Anthropic spent $4.1 million last year protecting Dario and Daniela Amodei
Anthropic, a major player in AI, spent a combined $4.1 million on security for its CEO Dario Amodei and President Daniela Amodei last year.
This move comes after heightened public attention on AI has increased physical and informational security risks, so much so that their security budget is way above what most big companies spend.
Anthropic cites fake applicants, boosts security
The AI world has seen a rise in safety risks lately, with incidents like the attack on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home making headlines.
Anthropic's recent IPO filing also mentioned things like fake job applicants seeking employment under false identities and growing worries about employee safety.
To tackle this, they have rolled out round-the-clock security, a hotline, and training for staff, showing just how seriously they are taking these threats as they get ready to go public.