Anthropic starts Nasdaq trading with $83 IPO and $81B offering
Anthropic, the AI company, is set to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday: its IPO, priced at $83 a share, is an $81 billion offering size, even topping SpaceX's $75 billion IPO in June.
But for employees hoping to cash in, there are some strict rules on when and how they can actually sell their shares.
Employees face staged selling, 60-day plans
Right now, employees can only sell 10% of their shares on IPO day and another 35% after the first earnings report.
After that, any more selling has to be planned at least 60 days ahead using special trading plans meant to reduce the risk of insider trading and let executives communicate more openly with employees about sensitive business information.