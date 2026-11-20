Anthropic stock down 6% as CEO cites $900B AI commitments
Anthropic, the AI company, had on its second day as a public company a roller coaster first week on the stock market.
After nearly hitting a 40% jump on day one and closing up 17%, the stock dropped more than 6% in premarket trading Friday.
CEO Dario Amodei tried to calm nerves, pointing out Anthropic's strong financial backing and $900 billion in AI commitments.
NVIDIA AMD Softbank ASML Infineon slump
Anthropic's drop isn't happening in a vacuum: big names like NVIDIA and AMD are also struggling, with AMD getting extra attention for its business ties to China.
The tech selloff has hit global players too: Japan's Softbank just had its worst trading day in over two years, and European chipmakers ASML and Infineon are feeling the pain as well.