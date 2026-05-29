Anthropic surpasses OpenAI after $65B funding to lead AI valuations

Founders among Bloomberg 500, pledge 80%

The company's seven founders, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, are now among Bloomberg's 500 richest people, each holding stakes valued at nearly $8 billion.

But they're not keeping it all; they've pledged to donate 80% of their wealth to help address economic inequality caused by rapid AI growth.

Anthropic is also gearing up for an IPO later this year.