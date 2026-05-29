Anthropic surpasses OpenAI after $65B funding to lead AI valuations
Anthropic just jumped ahead of OpenAI to claim the title of most valuable AI firm on the planet.
After a massive $65 billion funding round led by big names like Dragoneer and Sequoia Capital, Anthropic's worth now tops OpenAI's previous $852 billion valuation.
This is a first for the startup, and a huge moment in the AI race.
Founders among Bloomberg 500, pledge 80%
The company's seven founders, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, are now among Bloomberg's 500 richest people, each holding stakes valued at nearly $8 billion.
But they're not keeping it all; they've pledged to donate 80% of their wealth to help address economic inequality caused by rapid AI growth.
Anthropic is also gearing up for an IPO later this year.
Claude Opus 4.8 improves coding reliability
Alongside all this buzz, Anthropic rolled out its latest model, Claude Opus 4.8, which brings better coding and reliability without raising prices.
The company seems set to keep growing fast and stay at the front of the AI industry.