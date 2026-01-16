Anthropic taps Irina Ghosh to lead India push
Anthropic, a major AI company, just named Irina Ghosh as its India Managing Director.
The company announced it will open its first Indian office in Bengaluru—only its second in Asia after Tokyo.
With India now the second-biggest user base for Anthropic's AI tool Claude (after the US), this move signals serious plans to grow here, especially in areas like education, healthcare, and agriculture.
Why does this matter?
Anthropic isn't just expanding—it's aiming to use AI for real-world impact in India.
The Bengaluru office will team up with startups, nonprofits, and big companies to build tech that helps people.
Plus, CEO Dario Amodei is visiting this week to connect with local leaders and get a feel for what matters most on the ground.
Who is Irina Ghosh?
Ghosh brings years of experience leading AI projects across industries—from banking to government—and was previously Microsoft India's Managing Director.
She's expected to help Anthropic tap into India's tech talent and drive innovation that matters globally.