Anthropic taps Irina Ghosh to lead India push Business Jan 16, 2026

Anthropic, a major AI company, just named Irina Ghosh as its India Managing Director.

The company announced it will open its first Indian office in Bengaluru—only its second in Asia after Tokyo.

With India now the second-biggest user base for Anthropic's AI tool Claude (after the US), this move signals serious plans to grow here, especially in areas like education, healthcare, and agriculture.