IPO-bound Anthropic eyes $3.5B funding from Japanese investors
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. The company hopes to raise as much as $3.5 billion from Japanese investors through this landmark share sale, Bloomberg reported. The move comes at a time when first-time offerings have become increasingly rare in the market.
Strategic partnership
Mizuho to lead the Japanese part of the share sale
Mizuho Securities Co. will spearhead the Japanese part of Anthropic's share sale. The company has partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. are for managing investor orders, as per a regulatory filing on Monday.
Notably, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. are among the underwriters for this deal.
Market reach
IPO opens up investment opportunities for investors
The upcoming IPO will give investors in Japan, Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe a chance to invest in the Claude chatbot maker.
This strategic move by Anthropic comes as tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. also look for new funding sources.
The success of this IPO will be a major indicator of the current investor interest in artificial intelligence stocks.
Industry impact
Plans to use funds for operational costs
The upcoming IPO could be a major milestone for Anthropic, helping it cement its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving AI sector.
The company plans to use the funds raised from Japanese investors to cover working capital and operational costs, as well as capital expenditure.
However, details about the size or valuation of this IPO remain undisclosed at this time.