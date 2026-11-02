IPO-bound Anthropic eyes $3.5B funding from Japanese investors

Mizuho Securities Co. will spearhead the Japanese part of Anthropic's share sale. The company has partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. are for managing investor orders, as per a regulatory filing on Monday.

Notably, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. are among the underwriters for this deal.