Anthropic to begin IPO marketing in November amid shaky markets
Anthropic, a major player in AI, is going public next month, making it the only tech company braving the current shaky market.
While many AI firms are hitting pause on their IPO dreams because of rising interest rates and unpredictable markets, Anthropic is moving forward and is expected to begin marketing shares during the week of November 9.
Anthropic seeks $1.5 trillion valuation
Anthropic hopes to raise a potential $1.5 trillion valuation, showing investors still have big faith in its future.
Meanwhile, other AI companies like Switch and Nscale have pushed their IPO plans back to later this year due to tough market conditions, and Nscale's delay was partly due to SEC staff comments.
The overall vibe? Anthropic is standing out by taking a bold step when everyone else is waiting it out.