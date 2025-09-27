AI firm Anthropic is planning to start operations in India

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is planning to enter the Indian market. The move is part of its global expansion strategy and comes in the wake of stiff competition from tech giants like OpenAI , Google, Microsoft, as well as Meta. The company is best known for its popular Claude AI models.

Boost Country lead openings for India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea Anthropic recently raised $13 billion at a post-money valuation of $183 billion, led by investment firm Iconiq. The company is now looking for a country lead for India and other regions like Australia and New Zealand, Korea, and Singapore. This was revealed by Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Anthropic, during an interview with CNBC.

Global reach Claude's global customer base has grown over 300 times Yesterday, Anthropic announced plans to triple its global workforce and expand its applied artificial intelligence team fivefold this year. This is in response to the growing demand for its Claude AI models outside the US. The firm's global customer base has grown from under 1,000 business customers two years ago to over 300,000 today, a staggering increase of over 300 times.