AI firm Anthropic is planning to start operations in India
What's the story
Anthropic, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, is planning to enter the Indian market. The move is part of its global expansion strategy and comes in the wake of stiff competition from tech giants like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, as well as Meta. The company is best known for its popular Claude AI models.
Boost
Country lead openings for India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea
Anthropic recently raised $13 billion at a post-money valuation of $183 billion, led by investment firm Iconiq. The company is now looking for a country lead for India and other regions like Australia and New Zealand, Korea, and Singapore. This was revealed by Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Anthropic, during an interview with CNBC.
Global reach
Claude's global customer base has grown over 300 times
Yesterday, Anthropic announced plans to triple its global workforce and expand its applied artificial intelligence team fivefold this year. This is in response to the growing demand for its Claude AI models outside the US. The firm's global customer base has grown from under 1,000 business customers two years ago to over 300,000 today, a staggering increase of over 300 times.
Market potential
India is largest market for Claude AI outside US
India is the biggest market for Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot outside the US, accounting for 7.2% of global usage. However, the per-capita usage remains low at just 0.27 times relative to the working-age population. Coding tasks account for over half of all Claude usage in India, compared with roughly a third globally.