Anthropic to join MSCI and FTSE Russell global indexes
Anthropic, the AI startup that just pulled off one of the biggest IPOs ever, is about to get a major boost: it's being added to two huge global stock indexes.
The company will join MSCI's Global Standard Indexes on November 30 and the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series on December 21.
Anthropic IPO surged 17% Nov 19
Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei, Anthropic raised a massive sum at its IPO with shares jumping 17% on day one (November 19).
There's also buzz about Anthropic possibly joining the Nasdaq-100 later this year (definitely one to watch if you're into tech or investing).