Anthropic to launch IPO next week at $1.4 trillion valuation

Shares will be priced between $70 and $78, with Anthropic hoping to raise up to $64 billion by selling 825 million shares.

Big names like Google and AMD are backing the deal, and NVIDIA has also agreed to buy shares of the company despite some recent controversies.

With run-rate revenue by the end of October hitting a massive $81 billion, Anthropic's financial momentum is clear.

Plus, CEO Dario Amodei will chat about the IPO alongside Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on November 13, so expect lots of buzz in the AI world next week.