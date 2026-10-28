Anthropic to reserve 15% to 20% retail shares in IPO
Business
Anthropic, the company behind the AI model Claude, is going public, and JPMorgan Chase is leading the charge for US retail investors.
Around 15% to 20% of shares are being set aside so everyday investors can get in on the action, not just big institutions.
Anthropic could be valued at $1.75T
JPMorgan's CEO, Jamie Dimon, is expected to take part in the retail campaign, showing how seriously it is taking this.
Citigroup will handle international buyers in places like Australia and Europe.
If all goes as planned, Anthropic could become the first pure-play AI company to go public, with a potential valuation as high as $1.75 trillion, putting it right up there with tech giants like Meta and Alphabet, who are also raising big money around AI right now.