Anthropic to run US data centers, seeks Google lease guarantee Business Jun 11, 2026

Anthropic, the team behind the Claude Code AI assistant, is gearing up to run its own massive data centers in the US.

They've lined up more than a dozen deals for facilities with a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt of power, pretty huge in tech terms.

Anthropic is also talking with Google for a financial guarantee for its lease payments, and might use some of Google's custom server chips in these new spots.