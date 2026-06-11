Anthropic to run US data centers, seeks Google lease guarantee
Business
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude Code AI assistant, is gearing up to run its own massive data centers in the US.
They've lined up more than a dozen deals for facilities with a combined capacity of more than 1 gigawatt of power, pretty huge in tech terms.
Anthropic is also talking with Google for a financial guarantee for its lease payments, and might use some of Google's custom server chips in these new spots.
Anthropic files US IPO after $65B
This big move comes as demand for Claude keeps growing.
Earlier this month, Anthropic quietly filed for a US IPO.
Alphabet has already planned to invest up to $40 billion in possible funding, and just last month, Anthropic raised $65 billion at a whopping $965 billion valuation, putting it ahead of OpenAI.