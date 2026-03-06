Anthropic to sue US government over military AI contract ban
Business
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is gearing up for a legal fight after the US Defense Department labeled it a supply-chain risk—a move that could get them blacklisted.
CEO Dario Amodei called the decision unfair and said, "We see no choice but to challenge it in court."
Interestingly, Anthropic's AI is still being used in some US military operations involving Iran.
Microsoft reassures on availability of Anthropic's tools
Microsoft reassured everyone that Anthropic's tools (like GitHub Copilot) will stay available on its platforms for now.
The Pentagon has given agencies six months to find new AI partners, citing worries about surveillance and autonomous weapons.
Meanwhile, OpenAI—Anthropic's main rival—is working with the Pentagon on secret projects.