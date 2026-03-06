Anthropic to sue US government over military AI contract ban Business Mar 06, 2026

Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is gearing up for a legal fight after the US Defense Department labeled it a supply-chain risk—a move that could get them blacklisted.

CEO Dario Amodei called the decision unfair and said, "We see no choice but to challenge it in court."

Interestingly, Anthropic's AI is still being used in some US military operations involving Iran.