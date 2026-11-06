Anthropic's $1.5 trillion upcoming IPO hopes undercut by AI selloff
Business
Anthropic was hoping for a $1.5 trillion valuation in its upcoming IPO, but investors aren't so sure after a massive AI stock selloff wiped out $2.5 trillion from the Nasdaq.
Now, the company might have to settle for closer to $1 trillion, with some serious doubts about raising the full $100 billion it wanted.
Anthropic faces strategy questions despite $146.6B
Even with $146.6 billion in cash and strong ties to tech giants like Google and Amazon, Anthropic is facing tough questions about its timing and strategy.
The company's leadership is rethinking its approach as the market cools off, but many still see Anthropic as a key player in the future of AI, even if things feel shaky right now.