Anthropic's $1.5T IPO raises $107.3B, Krishna Rao's stake about $788 million
Anthropic, the team behind Claude.ai, just pulled off a record-breaking IPO on November 19. Shares launched at $83, putting the company's value at a massive $1.5 trillion and raising $107.3 billion.
Indian-origin execs were front and center, especially CFO Krishna Rao, whose nearly 9.5 million shares and stock options have a gross value of about $788 million.
India is 2nd-largest Claude.ai market
Krishna Rao played a huge role in shaping its financial game plan for this big moment. His leadership helped steer the company to global success.
Meanwhile, India is becoming a major market for Anthropic: after opening its Bengaluru office earlier this year under Managing Director Irina Ghose, run-rate revenue had doubled in the country during this period, and India is the second-largest market for Claude.ai, accounting for 7.2% of global usage.