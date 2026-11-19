Anthropic's $1.5tn valuation prompts Uday Kotak to question Indian competitiveness
Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just hit a wild $1.5 trillion valuation, more than all of India's top 10 companies put together.
This milestone has Uday Kotak asking if Indian companies are being undervalued or if they need to rethink how they compete globally.
Anthropic IPO raises $81.3bn
Anthropic's IPO on November 18, 2026, was a huge success, with shares priced above expectations and nearly $81.3 billion raised (plus another $26 billion privately).
Still, Kotak points out that heavy borrowing by AI firms could be making their valuations look bigger than they really are, a reminder that the hype around AI is changing how investors see value worldwide.