Anthropic's $965 billion valuation clashes with Trump administration security controls

US bars non-Americans from AI models

Anthropic stands out by insisting on tighter regulations and refusing to let its tech be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.

This has led to clashes with US officials, who recently ordered the company to block non-Americans (including some employees) from using advanced AI models like Mythos 5 and Fable 5.

All these disputes have disrupted operations and raised questions about Anthropic's future plans, including its IPO.