Anthropic's $965 billion valuation clashes with Trump administration security controls
Anthropic, an AI company founded in 2021, shot up to a $965 billion valuation by May 2026 thanks to its focus on business clients and coding tools like Claude Code.
But its rapid rise has run into trouble with the Trump administration, mainly because Anthropic pushes for stricter AI safety rules while the US government wants more control for national security.
US bars non-Americans from AI models
Anthropic stands out by insisting on tighter regulations and refusing to let its tech be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.
This has led to clashes with US officials, who recently ordered the company to block non-Americans (including some employees) from using advanced AI models like Mythos 5 and Fable 5.
All these disputes have disrupted operations and raised questions about Anthropic's future plans, including its IPO.