Anthropic's Claude AI nears $100B run rate, readies Nov IPO
Business
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, is on track to generate more than $100 billion in annualized revenue this year, up from $65 billion just a couple of months ago.
The jump comes as more businesses turn to Claude AI for smarter workplace tools.
Now, Anthropic is gearing up for a possible IPO as soon as November 2026.
CEO Dario Amodei urges AI slowdown
The IPO could land right around the US elections, which might give Anthropic even more buzz with investors.
As excitement grows, CEO Dario Amodei is also urging caution about AI risks, joining others in calling to slow down the progress of future artificial intelligence models.
The company recently brought investors together to talk about the future of artificial general intelligence and discuss developments in its AI work.