Anthropic's Claude Code security flags real vulnerabilities, cuts false alarms
Anthropic just launched Claude Code Security, a new AI tool that helps developers spot and fix security flaws in their code.
Right now, it's available to select business teams and open-source maintainers.
The tool checks code for vulnerabilities, suggests patches, and uses a multi-step process to cut down on false alarms—so developers get real issues flagged with clear severity ratings on an easy-to-read dashboard.
Claude Code Security rattles cybersecurity world
During testing, Claude Code Security found over 500 serious bugs in open-source projects—some hiding for decades.
Anthropic worked with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to refine and test Claude's cybersecurity capabilities.
The launch even rattled the cybersecurity world: stocks for big security firms like CrowdStrike and Okta dropped as investors wondered what AI-powered tools like this could mean for the future of digital safety.