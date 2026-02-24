Anthropic's Claude Code security flags real vulnerabilities, cuts false alarms Business Feb 24, 2026

Anthropic just launched Claude Code Security, a new AI tool that helps developers spot and fix security flaws in their code.

Right now, it's available to select business teams and open-source maintainers.

The tool checks code for vulnerabilities, suggests patches, and uses a multi-step process to cut down on false alarms—so developers get real issues flagged with clear severity ratings on an easy-to-read dashboard.