Anthropic's Claude Enterprise 40% off through OneGov may save $1B
Business
Anthropic just struck a new deal with the US government, offering its AI services, like Claude Enterprise, at 40% off through the OneGov program.
This move could make advanced AI tools way more accessible for agencies and might save taxpayers $1 billion.
Anthropic challenges Pentagon designation, sign-ups increase
Now, agencies only pay for what they actually use, which helps departments testing AI tools on limited budgets.
Even though Anthropic is challenging a Pentagon designation over military AI rules, more government groups are signing up for their services, thanks in part to stronger security measures.