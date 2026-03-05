Anthropic's Dario Amodei slams OpenAI's Pentagon contract as 'safety threat' Business Mar 05, 2026

Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, isn't holding back—he called OpenAI's recent Pentagon contract a "threat to safety" and accused Sam Altman of "straight up lies" about the deal.

Amodei says the real difference is that while OpenAI tries to keep employees happy, Anthropic actually pushes to prevent abuses.

In his words: he said he despised this.